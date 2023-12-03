PM Lauds Young Jordanians' 'Entrepreneurial' Companies In Sustainability Field

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dubai, Dec. 3 (Petra) -Prime Minister, Dr. Bisher Khasawneh, on Sunday met in Dubai with a group of young Jordanian entrepreneurs who represent Jordanian companies operating in the field of sustainability and environmental protection participating in the United Nations Climate Change Conference Cop 28.During the meeting, which was attended by Minister of Environment, Muawieh Radaideh, the Prime Minister said "creative" Jordanian youth are "a source of pride and hope" for Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II, and His Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II.He also stressed that the government will spare no effort in supporting these companies to achieve successes at the local and regional levels and in finding solutions to the environmental challenges facing Jordan and the region.The PM said: "Today, Jordan is proud of qualified human resources that have a spirit of initiative and capability to overcome difficulties and challenges that Jordan is facing."Jordan, though it suffers scarcity of natural and financial resources, is endowed with "creative" human potential, he said, stressing the government's keenness to support innovation and creativity.Additionally, the PM noted development of these companies represents a journey of creativity supported by "enlightened, innovative" minds and armed with science and knowledge that Jordan's educational system enhances and provides for generations.The PM stressed importance of the innovative solutions presented by these companies to global climate challenges and competing for prestigious international and regional awards, adding that: "We greet this achievement and hail your high ambition, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit, which are our true asset and wealth."These companies have proposed solutions in the fields of smart agriculture, clean energy, water management, carbon markets, and integrated waste management, he noted.The PM noted these are "true" challenges that have been transformed by creative youth into "real" opportunities for developing local communities in the Kingdom's governorates, adding that: "These are important contributions to the development of the national economy."