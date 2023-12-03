Kharabsheh Lauds Progress In Implementing EMV Energy, Mining Priorities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.3 (Petra) -Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, on Sunday chaired the regular meeting to follow up on progress in implementing priorities and initiatives within Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) 2023-2033 for the energy and mining sectors.Follow-ups on the phases and programs of the required priorities during last November 2023 showed that all activities were making progress in accordance with the scheduled timetable, according to a ministry statement.Kharabsheh valued efforts made by the concerned institutions' liaison officers in "continuously" following up government performance monitoring system, aimed to ensure progress in carrying out priorities on the ground.