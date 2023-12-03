Energy Ministry Seeks To Launch National Mining Strategy -Azzam

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 3 (Petra)-Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Amani Azzam, on Sunday stressed importance of forging Jordan's mining strategy to meet public and private sectors' requirements.During a meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Council in the mining field, Azzam commended the council stakeholders' role in developing the strategy within framework of implementing Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) 2023-2033.Azzam added that the initiative to stimulate investment in national mineral resources featured a priority to outline the National Mining Strategy.For their part, the private sector's representatives praised the ministry's efforts to strengthen joint partnership to advance the Kingdom's mining sector, seek to restore momentum to the industry and raise its economic performance indicators.