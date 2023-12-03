Uhryniv-Dołhobyczow Border Crossing Point To Be Open For Empty Trucks Leaving Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Uhryniv-Dołhobyczow border crossing point on the Ukrainian-Polish border will open for empty trucks leaving Ukraine, with a daily capacity of more than 100 trucks.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In cooperation with the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland, Lublin Voivodeship and with the support of the European Commission (DG MOVE), we managed to agree to open a lane for empty trucks weighing 7.5 tonnes or more," he said.

According to Kubrakov, starting Monday, December 4, empty trucks, including tank trucks, can start movement to this checkpoint.

The checkpoint will operate in a test mode, and there will be no need to register in the queue to cross the border. Employees of the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety will maintain traffic order and provide assistance to drivers if necessary.

Kubrakov emphasized that the opening of Uhryniv is the first item on the list of measures to unblock the border, reduce queues and increase the capacity of the Ukrainian-Polish border.

As reported earlier, the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczow checkpoint was intended for vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of up to 3.5 tonnes.