Ukraine Passes Test Of Severe Weather Last Week Minister Klymenko

Last week, Ukraine passed a test of not only enemy shelling attacks, but also severe weather.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, each rescuer has“the own story of the November snow trap”. These are stories of saved lives that cannot leave people indifferent.

"Rescuers, police officers, National Guard servicemen and border guards were rescuing trucks from the snowdrifts, transporting people to warming centers, and reopening the roads. Together with medics, they were preparing to provide emergency assistance or even help deliver babies right in the service vehicles," emphasized Klymenko.

"I am proud of everyone! Thank you for your service!" he said.

As Ukrinform reported, last week Ukraine was hit by bad weather, with heavy snowfall and wind causing traffic jams and emergencies, and leaving many settlements without electricity.

