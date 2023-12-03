Russian Forces Hit Kherson: One Killed, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is shelling Kherson city from the temporarily occupied left bank.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Kherson is currently under heavy fire! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. Move to safer places! Do not stay outside!" he said.

Mortar shelling kills man indistrict

Later, Mrochko added that the Russian army attacked the central district of Kherson. According to preliminary information, at least one person was killed and another one was injured as the enemy hit a multi-storey building.

As reported, on the night of December 2, the Russian army shelled a medical facility in Kherson, damaging the second floor of the building.