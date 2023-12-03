Rasht-Astara Railway To Increase Volume Of Transit Cargo Transportation To 15 Million Tons

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The volume of cargo transportation through the North-South
International Transport Corridor has exceeded 10 million tons. In
this direction, a number of works are being carried out to increase
cargo transportation, Azernews reports.
Shahriyar Efendizadeh, Deputy Minister of Transport of Iran,
said these words. Answering journalists' questions in Tehran, S.
Efendizadeh said that after the completion of the Rasht-Astara
section of the Qazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan)
railway, which is the main segment of the North-South International
Transport Corridor, the volume of transit freight will reach 15
million tons.
The deputy minister noted that this issue was discussed at the
meeting held in Baku last September between the officials of
Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia, and it was decided to increase mutual
cooperation to increase the volume of transit cargo transportation
to 15 million tons. According to him, with the construction and
completion of the Rasht-Astara railway, quick, easy and
high-quality transportation of goods will be ensured and the volume
will increase.
It should be noted that the Qazvin-Rasht section of the
Qazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway has been put
into operation. Construction works are ongoing in the Rasht-Astara
section.
