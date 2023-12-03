Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of Caspian Littoral States To Be Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states
will be held in Moscow on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Russia on December 5, Azernews reports.
With reference to the Iranian media that bilateral meetings of
foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran and
Turkmenistan are planned.
