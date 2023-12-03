Azerbaijani Energy Minister To Participate In Events Organized In Framework Of COP28 In UAE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov visited the UAE at the
invitation of Adnan Z. Amin, Chief Executive Officer of COP28 for
the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azernews reports.
According to the information provided by the Energy Ministry,
the minister and his delegation will be held on December 4-5 in
Dubai, UAE, within the framework of the 28th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP28) "Renewable energy and He will participate in the
round table of the Ministers of Energy Efficiency, as well as in
the event dedicated to investment opportunities in the field of
green energy in Azerbaijan, which will be organized in the
Azerbaijan pavilion.
It is planned to hold bilateral meetings within the framework of
the visit.
