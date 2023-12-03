Azerbaijani Energy Minister To Participate In Events Organized In Framework Of COP28 In UAE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov visited the UAE at the invitation of Adnan Z. Amin, Chief Executive Officer of COP28 for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the Energy Ministry, the minister and his delegation will be held on December 4-5 in Dubai, UAE, within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) "Renewable energy and He will participate in the round table of the Ministers of Energy Efficiency, as well as in the event dedicated to investment opportunities in the field of green energy in Azerbaijan, which will be organized in the Azerbaijan pavilion.

It is planned to hold bilateral meetings within the framework of the visit.