Qatari Amir, Cuba Pres. Tackles Gaza Unrest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed, Sunday during talks with the President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, on the work to step up coordination of joint efforts in international forums to stop the Israeli aggression and achieve lasting peace for occupied Palestine.

According to Qatari Amiri Diwan, the Qatari leader expressed happiness for the visit by the Cuban leader, adding that their expanded talks in Doha dealt with opportunities to consolidate mutual economic ties.

Sheikh Tamim added that they had deliberated on the latest developments in Gaza, and the work to increase the coordination of joint efforts in international forums to stop the Israeli aggression and achieve lasting peace for occupied Palestine.

For his part, the Cuban leader expressed pleasure and appreciation for the warm welcome and said that he is eager to bolster cooperation between the two sides. (end)

