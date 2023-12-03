Bad weather in Germany forces postponement of Bayern Munich’s match over Union Berlin

(MENAFN) The Bundesliga fixture set for Saturday afternoon, featuring Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, has been postponed owing to inclement weather conditions, specifically heavy snowfall.



The decision to reschedule the match was made to ensure the safety of players and spectators, with the snow posing potential hazards to the smooth conduct of the game.



"The snowfall is also not forecast to end until Saturday evening. Even if it had been possible to get the pitch at the Allianz Arena in a condition that would have allowed the match to go ahead by the afternoon, safety risks and the traffic situation made cancellation unavoidable," Bayern Munich stated in a declaration.



"Snow falling from the roof at the Allianz Arena poses an incalculable risk for spectators. In addition, it is almost impossible to get to the stadium," it also stated.



In addition, Bayern Munich has confirmed that tickets purchased for the initially scheduled match will remain valid for the rescheduled fixture.



As it stands, Bayern Munich currently trails the league leaders, Bayer Leverkusen, by two points, amassing a total of 32 points. On the other hand, Union Berlin finds themselves at the bottom of the standings with seven points after participating in 12 Bundesliga matches.

