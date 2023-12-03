Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ 157th draws results announced: 164,749 winners were awarded AED2,222,705

(MENAFN- Ewings) 3 December 2023, Dubai, UAE: On the heels of the latest win of AED 20,000,000 by a single participant from the UAE, Mahzooz Saturday Millions, the UAE’s leading weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-outs, stood true to its promise of maximizing winnability at the 157th draws and awarded 164,749 winners a total prize of AED 2,222,705.



While the top prize of AED 20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 164,749 winners scored victory as follows:

• 2nd prize: 50 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of AED 150,000, earning AED 3,000 each.

• 3rd prize: 2,197 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of AED 150,000, earning AED 68 each.

• 4th prize: 27,007 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned a free Mahzooz line worth AED 35 (total: AED 945,245)

• 5th prize: 135,492 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned AED 5 each, (total: AED 677,460)

• As part of Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ newest prize structure, where 3 lucky participants win the Triple 100 GUARANTEED raffle prize of AED 300,000, the 157th draws awarded the holders of ID 41004490, ID 41060320, and ID 41035916 AED 100,000 each.



For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of AED 20,000,000, the second prize of 150,000, the third prize of AED 150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth AED 35 and the fifth prize of AED 5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant AED 100,000 every week to three GUARANTEED raffle winners.



Mahzooz, which means ‘lucky’ in Arabic offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to changing people’s lives through its weekly prizes and its commitment to giving back to the community.





