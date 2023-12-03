Latifa bint Mohammed: A Day when hearts come together under one banner

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) On the occasion of the UAE 52nd Union Day, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council, extends her heartfelt congratulations to the leaders, citizens, and residents of the United Arab Emirates. “This day epitomises our collective spirit and the deep-rooted values of loyalty and allegiance to our beloved UAE.

Union Day is an occasion when our hearts come together under one flag to celebrate the unity and devotion that define the character of the Emirati people, who continue to steadfastly advance on the path laid down by our founding fathers, upholding the legacy of progress and nation-building, and the UAE’s position as a beacon of giving, progress, and development.”

“December 2nd marks a luminous chapter in our nation’s journey. The UAE has nurtured generations of innovators and contributors, who persistently strive to build the nation of tomorrow, equipped with knowledge, culture, and the core national values instilled in them for a prosperous future for our beloved country and its people.”





