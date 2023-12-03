Global Village hosts the operetta ‘UAE’s Vision’ in celebration of the Union Day

(MENAFN- Current Global) UAE, Dubai, December 2, 2023 –Global Village visitors celebrate the UAE’s 52nd Union Day with wonderful performances by a special 24-piece operetta, ‘UAE’s Vision’.

The operetta takes visitors through the UAE’s journey in 30 minutes, inviting spectators to truly embrace the country’s evolution and highlights from its conception to the present day. The performance combines music, dance and transformative acting to embody the depth and vibrancy of the UAE.

‘UAE’s Vision’ is brought to life through the brilliant eyes of director and choreographer, Nasser Ibrahim. From the founder’s formation of the country to the meaning of the national flag and the boom of the pearl industry, the operetta transcends audiences from the present to the country’s past and future whilst highlighting the UAE’s main achievements.

The operetta will be hosted on the Main Stage until December 3, 2023.





