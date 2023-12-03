Pentagon declares dozens of US fighters want to oust government

(MENAFN) In a troubling revelation, the Pentagon's annual report has exposed a disturbing trend of extremism within the ranks of the United States military, with 78 service members suspected of advocating for the overthrow of the government. Released this week, the report also highlights that 44 service members were suspected of supporting or engaging in terrorism over the past year. This marks a significant 25 percent increase in the total number of allegations of extremism across all branches of the military compared to the previous year.



The document sheds light on various forms of misconduct, including criminal gang activity, the promotion of widespread discrimination, and instances of advocating or engaging in violence to achieve political objectives. This unsettling report comes against the backdrop of the Pentagon's ongoing efforts, under Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, to eradicate extremism from the military. In December 2021, new rules were issued, advising troops on prohibited activities ranging from advocating terrorism to expressing support for extremist views on social media.



The heightened scrutiny and preventive measures were implemented following concerns raised by the January 2021 United States Capitol riot, during which several military veterans and a few active-duty troops participated in efforts to disrupt the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's election victory. Since 2021, the Pentagon has been sharing data on extremism with United States lawmakers, aligning with President Biden's commitment to addressing the threats posed by white-supremacist terrorism.



Under Secretary Austin's directives, the military has intensified screening during the recruitment process, and an investigative unit has been established to identify potential extremists within the ranks. The article explores the implications of these measures, the challenges faced by the military in addressing extremism, and the broader impact on the armed forces' culture and integrity.





