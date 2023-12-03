Israel’s military demands residents of Khan Yunis neighborhoods to evacuate

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Israeli military issued a request for the evacuation of certain neighborhoods located in the city of Khan Yunis, situated in the southern region of the Gaza Strip.



In a declaration directed at Gaza residents, Israeli military representative Avichai Adraee declared that the Israeli army “has resumed its vigorous action against Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.”



He asked for the "residents of the neighborhoods of Al-Mahatta, Al-Katiba, Hamad, Al-Satar, Bani Suhaila and Ma’an in Blocks 36, 54-38, 221-219, to evacuate.”



“For your safety, we invite you to move to the well-known Internally Displaced Persons shelters in the neighborhoods of Al-Fukhari, Al-Shaboura, Al-Zuhur, and Tal Al-Sultan,” the declaration further said.



Adraee released a map delineating what he referred to as "evacuation zones." In this context, the Israeli army divided the Gaza Strip into distinct "blocks" as part of preparations for an upcoming phase of the conflict. The map aimed to specify targeted areas in a manner that would enable residents to evacuate beforehand, as asserted by the representative.



He also pointed out that “obeying evacuation instructions is the safest way to preserve your safety, your lives, and the lives of your families.”

