Famous leaning Italian tower encounters abrupt collapse

(MENAFN) In a dire development, one of Bologna's iconic "twin towers," the 12th-century Garisenda tower, is on the brink of sudden and unexpected collapse, posing a potential threat to the northern Italian city's historic landscape. Authorities have unveiled an emergency plan to stabilize the endangered structure, highlighting the urgency of the situation.



Bologna's city council announced a comprehensive strategy involving the construction of a protective cordon around the 48-meter Garisenda tower, which stands side by side with its taller neighbor, the 97-meter Asinelli tower. The plan aims to contain potential debris resulting from a collapse, minimize the vulnerability of nearby buildings, and safeguard the surrounding population by blocking access to the endangered area. This decisive action comes in response to a "high alert" issued by a scientific committee monitoring the tower's precarious condition since 2019.



The committee's 27-page report, released recently, underscores the severity of the situation, indicating that safety conditions no longer permit operations on or around the Garisenda tower, except within the framework of a civil protection plan. The report points to an unexpected and accelerated trend of "crushing" at the tower's base, leading to disintegration and cracks in its foundation. The tower has reportedly been in an "inescapably critical condition for some time," raising concerns that previous efforts to enhance stability may have inadvertently worsened the situation, with alarming implications for the overall stability of the historic landmark.



As a result of the impending threat, tourist entry to the neighboring Asinelli tower has been restricted, emphasizing the immediate need for intervention. The article explores the historical significance of the twin towers, delves into the technical aspects of the stabilization plan, and considers the broader implications for the preservation of cultural heritage in the face of unforeseen structural challenges.



