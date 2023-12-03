Housing economists forecast modest reduction in mortgage rates in 2024

(MENAFN) Several housing economists are forecasting a modest reduction in mortgage rates next year, although the projections indicate that the average rate on a 30-year home loan will likely remain above 6 percent. While the potential decline in rates may attract more buyers into the market, economists emphasize that it is unlikely to prompt homeowners who secured historically low rates two years ago to sell their properties. This scenario sets the stage for the housing market to grapple with ongoing challenges related to a limited supply of homes, even if rates experience a decline.



Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, projects that the rate on a 30-year mortgage will average 6.8 percent in 2024, gradually decreasing to 6.5 percent by the year-end. Similarly, Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American Financial, anticipates the average rate to fluctuate between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent. The National Association of Realtors' latest forecast aligns with this trend, projecting a 30-year home loan rate to average between 6 percent and 7 percent at the onset of the upcoming spring homebuying season.



Despite the potential easing of mortgage rates, economists express concerns that high costs will persist, dissuading some individuals from entering the market. The expectation is that a considerable number of prospective buyers may choose to remain on the sidelines. The housing economists' consensus places the average rate around 6 percent in 2024, which, while representing a decline from recent highs, is still roughly double the average rate recorded just two years ago.



For homebuyers, any reduction in mortgage costs is likely to be well-received, especially considering that rates recently reached a 20-year high of 7.79 percent. The most recent data from mortgage buyer Freddie Mac indicates a slight decrease to 7.22 percent this week, marking the lowest rate in the past 10 weeks. Even a modest decline in mortgage rates is expected to contribute to improved affordability, potentially easing the financial burden on borrowers in an already challenging market for many Americans.

