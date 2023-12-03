Media declares Germany wishes to provide less to EU conflict chest

(MENAFN) In a move that could reshape the dynamics of European military support, Germany is reportedly seeking to decrease its share in the European Peace Facility (EPF), a EUR20 billion European Union fund predominantly utilized to bolster Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Moscow. The Telegraph revealed that, according to a confidential document, Germany aims to factor in its substantial unilateral military aid to Ukraine, arguing that such contributions should be fully credited against a member state's agreed commitments to the EPF's Ukraine envelope.



As the largest economy in the European Union, Germany currently contributes approximately a quarter to the European Union's war chest. If the country follows through with its intention to reimburse the aid it sent to Kiev from the EPF, the fund could face significant reduction. Last month, Germany committed to doubling its military aid to Ukraine next year, endorsing a substantial EUR8 billion package.



The EPF, established just before the outbreak of hostilities between Moscow and Kiev, was intended to facilitate member states in sending arms and equipment overseas and financing foreign militaries. However, a confidential paper obtained by The Telegraph indicates that Germany perceives the fund as disproportionately favoring Ukraine. The EPF has already allocated around EUR4.5 billion worth of military hardware and equipment to Kiev, along with mobilizing approximately 34,000 Ukrainian service members.



This potential shift in Germany's contribution raises questions about the future of the EPF and the European Union's collective approach to military aid. The article explores the implications of Germany's proposed adjustment, considering the broader context of the Ukraine conflict and the fund's original objectives. It also delves into the complexities of balancing national interests within the framework of the European Union's collaborative defense initiatives.



MENAFN03122023000045015687ID1107527704