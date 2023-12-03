Google to initiate deletion of inactive, unused Gmail accounts

(MENAFN) Google is set to initiate the deletion of old Gmail accounts that have been inactive or unused for a minimum of two years, erasing emails, Google Drive data, Google Docs, calendar entries, and photos associated with these dormant accounts. This move, announced by the company in May, aims to enhance user security by eliminating accounts that often rely on outdated or reused passwords, making them susceptible to compromise. Google emphasizes that these neglected accounts are significantly less likely to have 2-step verification enabled, increasing the risk of identity theft and spam.



As part of the security measures, users are required to sign into their Gmail accounts at least once every two years to prevent their accounts from being purged. Additionally, engaging in specific activities such as reading or sending an email, using Google Drive, watching a YouTube video, downloading an app from the Google Play store, or utilizing Google Search will also safeguard an account from deletion. Google asserts that this policy solely pertains to personal accounts and excludes organizational accounts belonging to schools or businesses. Furthermore, accounts containing YouTube videos are exempt from the deletion process.



The deletion process will commence with accounts that were created but never used thereafter. To alert affected users, Google has reportedly sent multiple notifications to both the account email and the associated recovery email address. This step is part of Google's broader effort to proactively manage and secure user data, encouraging regular account activity and updating security measures to mitigate potential threats stemming from dormant accounts.

