Reflections on brutality of Isarel-Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) In the wake of the most recent Israel-Gaza conflict, a seasoned observer who lived through two previous wars in Gaza sheds light on the intensifying brutality faced by the Palestinian people.



As of November 23, the United Nations reported staggering casualties, with over 14,800 lives lost, including 6,000 children and 4,000 women, during seven weeks of relentless Israeli bombings. While the scale of destruction is unprecedented, the author, who resided in Gaza from late 2008 to March 2013, recalls the horrors of two major Israeli assaults during that period and numerous smaller ones over the years.



One vivid memory dates back to December 27, 2008, when Israel launched Operation Cast Lead, unloading 100 bombs on Gaza within the first minutes. The author describes the overwhelming scenes at Gaza's main Shifa Hospital, where the influx of dead and injured was ceaseless. Intensive Care Unit beds were filled, and doctors struggled to cope with the influx of patients. In a daring move, the author, along with a handful of international activists, chose to accompany Palestinian medics in ambulances as they sought the wounded, fully aware of the risks. Israel had previously barred journalists from entering Gaza, and medics and ambulances had become targets for the Israeli army.



This firsthand account serves as a poignant reminder that the recent war crimes witnessed in Gaza, although unprecedented in scale, are part of a distressing pattern that has unfolded over the past 15 years. The article delves into the author's experiences, emphasizing the need to acknowledge the recurring tragedies faced by the Palestinian population and the urgent call for international intervention to address the root causes of this protracted conflict.



MENAFN03122023000045015687ID1107527702