European young voters increasingly gravitating towards political candidates associated with "far right"

(MENAFN) In a notable departure from conventional wisdom, European voters under the age of 35 are increasingly gravitating towards political candidates associated with the "far right," challenging the stereotypical image of such voters as older, non-graduate, and predominantly male. Contrary to assumptions of xenophobia driving this trend, The Guardian, in a recent report, argues that the surge in support for conservative populists among the youth is rooted in a quest for pragmatic solutions to pressing quality-of-life concerns.



The Guardian's analysis, published on Friday, sheds light on a changing landscape where studies indicate that support for far-right ideologies is expanding most rapidly among younger demographics. According to Italian political scientist Catherine de Vries, the appeal of far-right candidates to the youth lies in their promises of enhanced "livelihood security," resonating with a generation grappling with increasing precarity in various aspects of their lives.



The shift in political dynamics is evident across Europe, with conservative parties gaining traction among young voters in countries like Italy, Austria, France, Germany, Sweden, and Denmark. Even the recent Dutch election saw the Party for Freedom (PVV) achieving greater success among voters under the age of 35 than in the general population.



The Guardian cites an example of a 24-year-old voter from Amsterdam who, along with his friends, supported PVV leader Geert Wilders. Contrary to the stereotypical narrative, their motivation wasn't rooted in xenophobia or far-right ideology, but rather in Wilders' purported commitment to addressing critical issues such as the housing crisis and healthcare. The voter emphasized a frustration with what he perceives as the neglect of "real problems" faced by Dutch citizens, highlighting a sentiment among the youth that issues like climate and gender take precedence over immediate concerns.



This emerging trend challenges preconceived notions about far-right support among the youth, emphasizing a nuanced perspective that goes beyond traditional ideological alignments. As Europe witnesses a paradigm shift in its political landscape, understanding the motivations behind the increasing appeal of the far right among younger voters becomes crucial for policymakers, analysts, and society at large.



