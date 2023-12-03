House Speaker, UAE Counterpart Call On Unifying Efforts To Stop Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dubai, Dec. 3 (Petra) -Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, and Emirati Federal National Council (FNC) Speaker, Saqr Ghobash, stressed importance of intensifying and orchestrating efforts to stop the war on Gaza Strip.During a meeting in Dubai on Sunday, the two sides stressed importance of joint Arab parliamentary work to defend justice of the Palestinian issue and advance the two-state solution as a guarantor of the rights of the Palestinian people.The two officials also stressed importance of Jordanian-Emirati parliamentary coordination to serve common interests and Arab central issues.Safadi and Ghobash stressed the "deep-rooted, brotherly" Jordanian-UAE relations and their "advanced" level, thanks to the two countries' leadership, who are always working to serve their people's interests.Additionally, the speakers lauded "solid relations" based on wisdom and moderation under leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Safadi expressed wishes for further prosperity and progress for the UAE, offering congratulations on the occasion of UAE's celebrations of the 52nd National Day.Safadi also invited Ghobash to visit Jordan and hold official joint parliamentary discussions in Amman.For his part, Ghobash expressed his country's "high" appreciation for the Kingdom under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership and his positions in support of Arab and Islamic issues.He stressed importance of sustaining joint parliamentary coordination and mobilizing parliamentary efforts to serve Arab and Islamic issues, primarily the Palestinian cause.Ghobash announced a UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Brotherhood committee was formed.