Abu Zeid: Jordan A 'Leading' Country In Human Rights Fields

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 3 (Petra) -Chairman of the Lower House Public Freedoms and Human Rights Committee, Abdullah Abu Zeid, said Jordan is one of the first leading countries in the human rights field.Abu Zeid made the remarks during the committee's meeting Sunday, with members of the National Alliance for International Human Rights Mechanisms, aimed to review its report on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism for 2024, submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).Abu Zeid added that the committee rejects duplicity of the United Nations and international organizations amid absence of justice and equality in dealing with the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and failure to apply international law in this regard.The MP also indicated that the report reflects extent of commitment, transparency and open dialogue on Jordan's human rights issues.Additionally, he noted the committee is keen on partnership and openness with all human rights organizations seeking to document human rights principles, valuing their "remarkable" efforts in this regard.For their part, the alliance's members said this review aims to improve human rights conditions in each country, "truly" support and enhance their protection and provide technical assistance to nations to strengthen their capability to "effectively" address related challenges.