WHO chief says health sector situation in Gaza ‘unimaginable’

(MENAFN) The status of the health sector in Gaza is “unimaginable,” the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned on Sunday.



“The reports of ongoing hostilities and heavy bombardment in Gaza are petrifying,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on social media.



“Yesterday (Saturday) our team visited Nassar Medical Hospital in the south. It was packed with 1,000 patients — 3 times over its capacity,” Tedros stated, he added that “countless people were seeking shelter, filling every corner of the facility.”



The WHO head declared that “patients were receiving care on the floor, screaming in pain.”



Tedros pointed out that “these conditions are beyond inadequate - unimaginable for the provision of health care.”



“I cannot find words strong enough to express our concern over what we’re witnessing,” he added.



The chief also restated his demand for a “ceasefire now.”



The Israeli military resumed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Friday, ending a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.



Since October 7, over 15,200 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, have lost their lives in Israeli attacks following a cross-border incident initiated by Hamas.

