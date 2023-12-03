Hong Kong court to set hearing to decide Evergrande's debt restructuring

(MENAFN) A Hong Kong court is set to hold a crucial hearing on Monday to deliberate on the debt restructuring proposals of the beleaguered Chinese property giant, Evergrande, which is grappling with debts exceeding USD300 billion, marking it as the world's most indebted property developer. The company's financial woes intensified following a regulatory crackdown by Chinese authorities on excessive borrowing within the real estate sector. Last month, Evergrande revealed that Chinese police were conducting an investigation into the company's chairman, Hui Ka Yan, for unspecified suspected crimes, adding another layer of complexity to its attempts to navigate through its economic challenges.



The Hong Kong High Court has repeatedly postponed hearings on Evergrande's potential liquidation, with the upcoming session on Monday being characterized as the final one before a decision is reached. If the debt restructuring plan proposed by Evergrande is rejected by its creditors, the company could face an order for liquidation. In September, Evergrande abandoned its initial debt restructuring scheme after authorities prohibited the issuance of new dollar bonds, a pivotal component of its original plan.



The financial struggles of Evergrande began in 2021 when the company defaulted on its financial obligations, just over a year after Beijing implemented measures to curb lending to property developers in a bid to cool a property bubble. Evergrande's default represents one of the most significant instances of a developer failing to meet its debt obligations. However, it is not an isolated case, as other major players in the Chinese real estate sector, such as Country Garden, the country's largest real estate developer, have also faced financial difficulties. The repercussions of the broader property crisis have reverberated through financial systems in and beyond China, impacting the country's shadow banking industry, which operates outside traditional banking regulations, offering financial services akin to banks.

