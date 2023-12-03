BMW initiates recall of SUVs in US over Takata air bag inflators concerns

(MENAFN) BMW has initiated a recall of a limited number of SUVs in the United States due to concerns related to the driver's airbag inflators, which have the potential to rupture upon impact. This rupture could result in the release of metal fragments, posing a significant risk of injury or even death to occupants in the affected vehicles. According to documents released by U.S. auto safety regulators on Saturday, the recall encompasses 486 X3, X4, and X5 SUVs from the 2014 model year, all of which are equipped with airbags manufactured by Takata Corp. based in Japan.



The recall highlights broader safety questions surrounding approximately 30 million Takata inflators currently under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Notably, the majority of these inflators have not yet been subject to recalls. Takata employed ammonium nitrate, a volatile compound, to facilitate a controlled explosion for inflating airbags during a collision. However, over time, exposure to high temperatures and humidity can cause the chemical to degrade, leading to an excessive force explosion that ruptures the metal canister and releases shrapnel.



Since May 2009, at least 26 fatalities in the U.S. have been attributed to Takata inflators, with a global death toll reaching at least 30, including incidents in Malaysia and Australia. Moreover, approximately 400 individuals have sustained injuries as a result of these airbag malfunctions. The widespread risk of dangerous malfunctions prompted the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, involving a staggering 67 million Takata inflators. Despite the extensive recall efforts, the U.S. government has indicated that many inflators remain unrepaired. Globally, about 100 million inflators have been recalled, and the repercussions of these issues eventually led Takata to declare bankruptcy.

MENAFN03122023000045015682ID1107527662