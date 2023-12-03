Iran, Turkey trade exchanges amounts to USD4.4B in 10 months

(MENAFN) During the first 10 months of 2023, the trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey amounted to USD4.4 billion, indicating a 16 percent decrease compared to the same period in the previous year.



According to recent data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT), Iran's trade with Turkey was USD5.3 billion from January to October 2022.



TURKSTAT reported that Turkey's exports to Iran in the first 10 months of 2023 reached USD2.55 billion, marking a three percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, when exports amounted to over USD2.49 billion.



On the other hand, Turkey's imports from Iran experienced a 34 percent decline, dropping from USD2.81 billion in January to October 2022 to USD1.85 billion in the same period of 2023.



Earlier data from TURKSTAT indicated a 19 percent growth in the value of Iran's exports to Turkey, reaching USD3.35 billion in 2022, compared to the previous year's import value of over USD2.82 billion in 2021. In 2022, the overall trade between the two nations increased by 15 percent, totaling USD6.42 billion, compared to USD5.59 billion in the preceding year.

