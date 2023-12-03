Amir, Cuban President Discuss Joint Cooperation In Various Fields

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held an official talk session at Lusail Palace on Sunday with the President of the Republic of Cuba HE Miguel Diaz-Canel.

At the outset of the session, HH the Amir welcomed HE the Cuban President and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay and the relations between the two countries further development and growth in various fields, to meets the aspirations of the two friendly peoples. His Highness also praised the level of Qatari-Cuban cooperation, especially in the sectors of economy, investment, trade exchange and medicine.



For his part, HE the Cuban President extended thanks to HH the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality. His Excellency voiced aspiration that the discussions with His Highness would contribute to strengthening cooperation and developing it to broader horizons.

During the session, aspects of developing joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields were discussed, in addition to exchanging views on key regional and international issues, especially developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. The two sides underlined calm, reaching a permanent ceasefire, protecting civilians, delivering humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, and finding a solution to the Palestinian issue that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

On the Cuban side, it was attended by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, HE Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Health Dr. Tania Margarita Cruz Hernandez, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Deborah Rivas Saavedra, and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.

HH the Amir and HE the Cuban President also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a host of topics of mutual interest.

HH the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of HE the Cuban President and his accompanying delegation.

Upon arrival at Lusail Palace, HE President of the Republic of Cuba was accorded an official reception ceremony.