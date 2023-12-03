NARC: 23Rd Olive Festival Rakes In JD2.8 Million In Sales

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Balqa, Dec. 3 (Petra) -- Director General of the National Center for Agricultural Research (NARC) Nizar Haddad reported that the 23rd Olive Festival recorded sales totaling JD2.8 million, with over 174 tons of olives purchased.Haddad revealed that the festival hosted 890 participants and exhibitors, primarily women acting as family breadwinners.The General Syndicate of Contemporary Owners of Olive Producers played a role in fulfilling shoppers' oil needs during the event, he added.In solidarity with Palestinians, the center decided to suspend artistic and cultural activities. The festival, he noted, featured projects from the Agricultural Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubator, special pavilions for development partners, and collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and various local and international entities. These efforts aimed to enhance networking opportunities for small farmers, connect with emerging agricultural and innovative companies, access financing funds, and explore payment and e-marketing possibilities.Throughout the 10-day festival, training courses covered topics such as good agricultural practices for olives, climate-smart agriculture, the use of smart applications in agriculture, and sensory tasting of olive oil. These courses targeted approximately 1,000 students from faculties related to agriculture, environmental resources, and media.