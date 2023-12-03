Hamas declares death of 3 journalists in Israeli raid

(MENAFN) Following the resumption of intense clashes after a week-long truce, Gaza's Hamas-led government reported the deaths of three journalists in Israeli raids on Friday.



According to the government's press office, the individuals identified were Muntassir Al-Sawwaf, a cameraman employed by a Turkish news agency, his brother Marwan, who served as a soundman, and cameraman Abdullah Darwish. These casualties marked a grim milestone, bringing the tally of journalists killed since the conflict began on October 7 to 73.



Confirming the fatalities, the Turkish agency acknowledged the death of Sawwaf and two unnamed colleagues in southern Gaza on Friday.



“We are concerned about the lives of our colleagues, who fulfil their duties with great devotion under very difficult conditions,” the news agency’s general director Serdar Karagoz declared.



“We will continue our struggle to ensure that those who carried out these attacks are held to account.”



Earlier on Friday, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported that a minimum of 57 journalists and media workers had lost their lives since the commencement of the conflict.



The deadliest phase of Gaza's war commenced when, on October 7, Hamas militants initiated a surprise attack on southern Israel. This resulted in the tragic loss of 1,200 lives, predominantly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

MENAFN03122023000045015839ID1107527608