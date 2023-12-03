Israeli forces, Hezbollah militants engage in shooting in Israel-Lebanon border

(MENAFN) Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants engaged in gunfire across the Israel-Lebanon border on Saturday, marking a second day of hostilities.



Israeli airstrikes hit several border cities as the Israeli military stated that it had “retaliated against attacks originating from southern Lebanon.”



Caretaker Premier Najib Mikati declared that Israeli violence on Lebanon was not only having an effect on its people but making environmental harm as well.



“Large areas in Lebanon have been exposed to severe impacts, leading to environmental deterioration resulting from the ongoing Israeli hostilities,” Mikati, who is right now joining the COP28 conference in Dubai, declared.



He stated that Israeli infractions involved the utilization of banned weapons such as white phosphorus, resulting in the death of civilians and causing irreversible damage to over 5 million square meters of forest, agricultural land, and thousands of olive trees. These actions, he asserted, would lead to the destruction of livelihoods and sources of income, as well as the displacement of tens of thousands of Lebanese.



During the conference, Mikati held discussions with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and commended Ireland for its active participation in the UN's Interim Force in Lebanon.



Additionally, Mikati engaged in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of COP28, addressing the situations in both Gaza and southern Lebanon. The outcomes of French special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to Beirut were also a subject of discussion.

