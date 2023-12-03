Mortar Shelling Kills Man In Kherson District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy mortar shell hit a garage in the Kherson district, killing a man.
That's according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.
"According to the investigation, on December 3, at around 11:20, the Russian army likely used mortars to shell a settlement in the Kherson district. The shelling killed a 78-year-old local resident. The man suffered fatal injuries while in his garage. The projectile hit the building," the report said.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Information on other victims is being clarified.
