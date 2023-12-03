Enemy Infantry More Active In Tavria Sector - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders again increased the activity of their infantry in the Tavria sector.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The activity of the occupiers' infantry has increased again in the operational zone of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops. Some 55 combat clashes have been recorded," the post reads.

The enemy lost 440 troops and about 10 invaders surrendered.

Nine pieces of military equipment were destroyed.

According to Tarnavskyi, the activity of enemy aircraft is low, with five airstrikes recorded throughout the day. Last night, the enemy dropped guided bombs on the Donetsk region.

The defenders are holding their ground in the Avdiivka and Marinka sectors, the commander said.

Tarnavskyi noted that the enemy's offensive actions outside Stepove, Pervomaiske, Avdiivka, Sieverne, south of Tonenke and east of Novobakhmutivka were unsuccessful, where Ukrainian forces repelled 25 attacks.

Some 11 attacks were repelled in the Marinka sector, near Marinka and Novomykhailivka.

On the Shakhtarske axis, the enemy conducted three unsuccessful assaults southeast of Vuhledar and west of Staromaiorske.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to recapture positions south of Robotyne and west of Verbove.

At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the invading troops and depleting the enemy along the entire front line, Tarnavskyi said.