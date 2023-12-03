Azerbaijan Represented At Winter National Kitchen Charity Festival Held In Ashgabat

On December 3, "Winter National Kitchen Charity Festival" was held at Ashgabat International School, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan , Azerbaijan was represented at the festival this year, as every year. The Azerbaijani corner is decorated with the national flag.

At the festival, the delicious food and sweets of the national cuisine were presented to the participants in the corner reserved for the embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

The guests were informed about the national food and sweets, they were invited to taste these dishes.

Samples of the national cuisine were welcomed by the guests who came to the festival.