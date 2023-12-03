45Th Edition Of Tamkeen Conf. Opens Mon.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- International Women's Empowerment and Capacity Building Organization (IWECBO), better known as (tamkeen), said it will launch its 45th conference under the patronage of Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Firas Saud Al-sabah.

IWECBO's Head Ibtisam Al-Qaoud said in a statement to KUNA that the two-day conference will be organized in cooperation with several women's organizations and societies.

The event will highlight women's issues, primarily financial, social and political empowerment and media role in this regard, she remarked.

It also aims to communicate with all organizations that support women's empowerment in all domains, through adopting new laws that empower women, she added.

For her part, Dr. Salwa Al-Jassar, the organization's board member said in a statement to KUNA that her agency is keen to follow up governmental and nongovernmentl efforts to empower women in many fields in order to achieve sustainable development, especially regarding the regional and international developments in the world.

Al-Jassar, who also doubles as the head of the conference's scientific committee confirmed that the gathering will attract many specialists and parliamentarians in many fields to share their own experience in this regard. (end)

