UKMTO Confirms Potential Explosion At Bab Al-Mandeb Strait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced a potential explosion in the vicinity of Bab Al-Mandeb Strait from the direction of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden that likely targeted a ship.

The agency, affiliated with the UK Ministry of Defense, confirmed in an urgent warning on its official website that it received reports of aerial activity using drones.

"Vessels in the vicinity are advised to follow industry guidance on loitering munitions and advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," it said. (end)

