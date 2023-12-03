-->


Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Deputy PM, CBK Governor


12/3/2023 7:14:47 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Bayan Palace, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness also received Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) Basel Al-Haroun, which handed the annual report for the financial year of 2022-2023. (end)
