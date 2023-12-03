Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Deputy PM, CBK Governor

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Bayan Palace, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness also received Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) Basel Al-Haroun, which handed the annual report for the financial year of 2022-2023. (end) nof

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.