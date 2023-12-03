Quote by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy on the occasion of National Day

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) As we celebrate the 52nd UAE National Day, we not only honour the unity of all the emirates that formed our magnificent nation, we also applaud our recent strides in sustainability, space exploration, and economic development. Reflecting on the UAE's journey, we stand in awe of its transformation under the wise leadership.



On this significant day, we convey our deepest respects and felicitations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; his brother His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and their brothers, Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates. We also pay homage to the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision propelled the UAE to its current stature as a leader in crucial global sectors.



Today, the UAE shines as a beacon in areas like renewable energy, pioneering space missions, and robust economic growth. This National Day, we reaffirm our allegiance to our visionary leaders and pray for the UAE's continued success and advancement on the global stage as it charts a future marked by sustainable and innovative development.







