Quote by His Excellency the Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy on the occasion of National Day

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) On the 52nd UAE National Day, we commemorate the union of the emirates that formed the great nation we are proud of today. We look back with pride at the achievements of the UAE and look forward to endless possibilities thanks to the efforts of our wise leadership.

On this occasion, we extend our highest congratulations and blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; his brother His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and their brothers, Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates.

We also remember the legacy of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, for his efforts and vision for the UAE to always be at the forefront among esteemed nations. Today, the nation ranks high globally in many strategic fields and sectors, especially in diplomacy.

On this National Day, we renew our loyalty to the wise leadership and wish the UAE more prosperity, protection, and continuous progress as we take great strides towards the path of national development.





MENAFN03122023004038001067ID1107527555