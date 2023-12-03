GCC Stocks Remain Exposed to Oil Market Changes

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets remained within an unclear direction, extending their sideways trading with limited performances. Stocks in the region could remain exposed to the developments in oil markets as well as economic data releases in the US.

The Dubai stock market continued to see muted trading over the past couple of sessions. Traders could remain cautious ahead of important data releases in the US and potential changes in monetary policy expectations. While some downside risks remain, the market could find some support as traders look forward to the trading debut of Dubai Taxi.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to fluctuate within a slightly larger range than its national counterpart although it remained mostly directionless. The market could however strongly react to new developments in oil markets.

The Qatari stock market stabilized to a certain extent after a week of price corrections. The market could remain exposed to the changes in energy market conditions and could see additional volatility.

The Saudi stock market could remain under pressure after trading sideways with limited volatility for a couple of days. Traders could turn their attention to the developments in oil markets, which could have a significant impact on sentiment and performance.





