Oil Performance Poses Risks to GCC Stocks

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets closed the week with mixed performances as traders reacted to the developments in energy markets. Traders were cautious before OPEC’s meeting resulting in more subdued price movements.

The Dubai stock market remained under some pressure as caution dominated the market. Traders could monitor Jerome Powell’s comments later today in search of clues on monetary policy.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to trade sideways with limited performances. Traders could continue to monitor the developments in oil markets after yesterday’s strong fall.

The Qatari stock market rebounded during its last trading session after recording losses for most of the week. While it remains below its previous peak, the market could record some volatility as traders react to changes in energy markets.

The Saudi stock market closed the week with an increase after a period of stagnation. The main index closed above its previous peak and could see a potential for more gains. However, traders could react to the developments in oil markets in particular after OPEC’s meeting yesterday.





