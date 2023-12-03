HAYVN Pay and Apcopay Establish a Strategic Partnership to Enhance Crypto Payment Solutions

(MENAFN- Agility PR Solutions) Lithuania, 30th November 2023 - HAYVN Pay, a globally regulated cryptocurrency payment solution serving Businesses, Corporates and Institutional clients, today announced a strategic partnership with Apcopay, a Single Layer - Payments Orchestration Platform. This collaboration is crucial to HAYVN Pay’s global expansion strategy, providing an alternative payment avenue for businesses.



Providing a secure and reliable platform for cryptocurrency transactions, HAYVN Pay facilitates fiat off-ramping and enables smooth transitions between digital and traditional currencies. Regulated in Australia, the Cayman Islands and Lithuania, HAYVN Pay ensures a compliant cryptocurrency payment solution for businesses.



The partnership between HAYVN Pay and Apcopay aims to extend a cutting-edge platform, ensuring safe transactions in the digital assets landscape. This collaboration creates a new opportunity for businesses to embrace cryptocurrency payments from a global customer base.



Commenting on this partnership, Christopher Flinos, Chief Executive Officer at HAYVN said, "This strategic collaboration signifies our commitment to delivering seamless crypto payment solutions. Together with Apcopay, our goal is to offer their clients a secure, borderless, and contactless cryptocurrency payments experience."



Adding to this, George Kakouras, Managing Director at Apcopay mentioned, “We have achieved remarkable success in assisting our partners and their clientele with top-tier payment solutions. We are proud to partner with HAYVN and enhance our product offering, empowering our customers to further grow their business.”



The trend of businesses adopting cryptocurrency payments is on the rise. According to a Deloitte poll of 2,000 senior executives in the retail sector, 87% of respondents believe that businesses accepting digital currencies have a competitive edge in the market.



HAYVN Pay and Apcopay are dedicated to shaping the future of digital asset transactions, and this partnership reinforces the position of both organisations as industry leaders in the digital finance landscape.







