Nissan Middle East sets new Guinness World Records™ title in celebration of 52nd UAE National Day

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (01 December 2023) – In a momentous celebration of the 52nd UAE National Day, Nissan Middle East has set a unique Guinness World Records™ title for the “Largest Tree Sentence”, with over 2,500 trees planted in Sharjah. This unique feat saw Cidra trees form a line from the first verse of the UAE National Anthem, “عاش اتحاد إماراتنا”, which translates to " The unity of our Emirates lives".



Aligned with UAE’s Year of Sustainability and Nissan’s long-term sustainability goals, the record-breaking endeavor involved the collective efforts of over 100 Nissan employees, joined by members from Al Masaood Automobiles and Arabian Automobiles Company, Nissan’s exclusive dealers in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain, and Dubai & Northern Emirates respectively. The coveted Guinness World Record certificate was presented by officials to Thierry Sabbagh, President of Nissan and INFINITI in the Middle East.

Thierry Sabbagh President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, expressed: "This Guinness World Records™ title is a testament to Nissan's commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact on the environment and within the communities that we operate in. We are proud to be a part of a record that reflects the UAE’s enduring spirit of unity, and our belief in the power of collective action. This nation has been home to our regional headquarters for nearly thirty years, and we look forward to working alongside our esteemed local partners to continue defying ordinary for years to come.”

This achievement marks the seventh Guinness World Records™ title for Nissan Middle East. In a previous feat in 2013, Nissan broke the record for the “heaviest aircraft pulled by a production vehicle” when the Patrol towed a 170-ton Ilyushin-76 cargo plane, for over 50 meters at Sharjah International Airport. In 2018, a fleet of 180 Patrols set a record for the largest synchronized car dance in Dubai, forming the figure of a flying falcon.

This newest record reflects Nissan’s growing focus on sustainability both globally and regionally, in line with its global ambition to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the company’s operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050. Within the region, Nissan’s commitment to sustainability has been exemplified by its partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai as the Official Automotive Partner, along with its recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ENGIE Solutions GCC to build a solar energy system at its regional headquarters in Dubai. As part of this collaboration, 700,000 KWh of clean energy will be produced annually to assist company operations, the equivalent of offsetting 333 tons of CO2 emissions.





MENAFN03122023003109013449ID1107527545