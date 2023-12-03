SADAFCO Unveils the First Locally Produced Barista Milk in the Kingdom

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 30th, 2023 – SADAFCO, a pioneer in food manufacturing, selling and distribution in Saudi Arabia and beyond, proudly presents SAUDIA Barista, the Kingdom’s first homegrown professional milk range. Conceived with the sophisticated palate of coffee aficionados and baristas in mind, this unprecedented offering marries superior quality with affordability, redefining standards for delectable coffee experiences.

While Barista milk and regular milk share common ingredients, 'Barista' variants are meticulously curated to yield a richer, steam-friendly profile, ideal for crafting exquisite latte art. SAUDIA Barista Milk flaunts a silky texture that synergizes flawlessly with an array of coffee concoctions, including lattes, cappuccinos, and specialty beverages. SADAFCO's latest innovation promises unrivalled quality for exquisite cups of coffee.

Recent research reveals a consistent increase in coffee consumption in Saudi Arabia from 2018 through 2023, with predictions by Euromonitor suggesting sustained growth. The widespread presence of renowned international coffee chains across the Kingdom testifies to the promising market that SADAFCO has astutely targeted with the launch of Barista Milk.

"As consumer preferences swiftly adapt to the dynamic landscape in Saudi Arabia, we recognize the importance of meeting our customers' evolving needs. Market dynamics and lifestyle choices have undergone significant transformations. In line with SADAFCO's core mission of 'Nurturing generations with goodness and happiness,' we aim to cater to these changes," says Patrick Stillhart, CEO, SADAFCO.

Competing in the dairy industry while producing locally, SADAFCO is introducing the all-new Barista Milk to the market as part of an expansion of its beverage product line. This is also in response to coffee's enduring popularity as one of the world’s most consumed beverages.

Saudi Arabia's burgeoning specialty coffee market is increasingly captivating local coffee enthusiasts, solidifying its position as a prospective and sustainable growth sector. The introduction of Barista Milk is intended to cater to this expanding market by delivering the perfect foam for coffee lovers across the country.

SADAFCO now equips coffee shop baristas with a professional solution in a convenient 6x1Ltr box, guaranteeing exceptional drink quality at an accessible price. The product preserves authentic milk flavor and offers enduring foam for every cappuccino, latte, and other milk-based coffee and tea creation.

Since its inception in 1976, SADAFCO has been a leader in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing high-quality dairy and food products.



