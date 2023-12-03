INJAZ Bahrain Celebrates Bahraini Women’s Day

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Manama, Bahrain – 30 November 2023: INJAZ Bahrain, a non-profit organization and a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JA), celebrated Bahraini Women's Day with a special event hosted by Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain. The event brought together a distinguished group of partners, volunteers, and INJAZ Bahrain team to honor the contributions of Bahraini women in various fields.



On the occasion, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, said, "Bahraini Women's Day is a significant occasion to acknowledge the incredible contributions of women in our society. At INJAZ Bahrain, we believe in the power of education and mentorship to unlock the potential of every young individual, irrespective of gender. Today's gathering reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering environment for all."



The event held at Address Beach Resort Bahrain, is a testament to the organization's commitment to recognizing and appreciating the pivotal role that women play in shaping the future of Bahrain.





