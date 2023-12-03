Iran condemns US support for Israel’s attacks on Gaza

(MENAFN) The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has voiced strong condemnation regarding the U.S. decision to endorse the Israeli regime's resumption of attacks on the Gaza Strip. Nasser Kanaani expressed his deep concern, asserting that this move exposes what he referred to as the "real face" of American human rights policies and constitutes a significant moral dilemma for Washington.



In a post on his X account on Saturday, Kanaani expressed dismay over what he characterized as Israel's "brutal military attacks" on Gaza. Within the initial 24 hours following a week-long truce, Israel reportedly inflicted nearly 200 casualties among Palestinians and left around 600 more injured.



Kanaani underscored the severity of the situation, noting that prior to the one-week truce, almost 16,000 Palestinians had lost their lives in a span of 48 days, falling victim to what he described as war crimes, infanticide, and genocide. Despite this grim reality, the spokesperson pointed out that the United States gave the green light for the restart of Israeli strikes on December 1.



In essence, the spokesperson's comments highlight Iran's strong disapproval of the U.S. decision and its implications on the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the human rights concerns and moral implications associated with such actions.



“This amounts to a major moral scandal for the U.S. government and has shown the true face of American human rights to the world,” Kanaani noted.



In a statement issued on Thursday, Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, expressed his reaction to Israeli air strikes on buildings in Gaza, occurring just minutes after the expiration of the truce deal on Friday morning. Kanaani underscored the significant role played by the United States in supporting the apartheid Israeli regime, which, according to his statement, has directly contributed to the sustained hostilities against Gaza. The spokesperson's remarks imply a direct link between U.S. backing and the continuation of actions by the Israeli government in the region.



This commentary serves as an expression of Iran's perspective on the geopolitical dynamics at play in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, highlighting the perceived influence and responsibility of the United States in supporting Israel and the impact of such support on the situation in Gaza.



“It is evident that the political and legal responsibility for the ongoing aggression and the relentless massacre of the Palestinian people lies not only with the criminal acts of the Zionist regime but also with the U.S. government and some other countries complicit in this apartheid regime’s actions,” he mentioned.

