‘Because She Created’ shines spotlight on the next generation of women creators in the Arab world

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Women have important stories to tell - their voices allow more people to feel seen on screen, bring more unique perspectives to life, and build a more inclusive industry.

But, there’s an opportunity to recognize and celebrate these voices more.

For a second year in a row, Netflix is bringing back the Because She Created space to the Red Sea Film International Festival and shining the spotlight on the next generation of talented women in the Arab world who are telling stories that haven’t been told before.

The impressive line-up includes Adwa Bader, Saudi-American multihyphenate, interdisciplinary artist and star of Netflix’s upcoming Saudi film, ‘NAGA’, internationally-acclaimed Saudi writer, performing artist, actor and director, Fatima AlBanaoui, who not only wrote but also made her directorial debut with upcoming Netflix film Basma, and Haya Abdelsalam who is the lead and creative producer behind Netflix’s popular Kuwaiti series Devil’s Advocate.

This year’s space not only celebrates these three incredible women, but also inspires new women creators to step forward into the spotlight, unleash their creativity and share their journey with others who follow.

The space is designed for visitors to experience the journey of each filmmaker, immerse themselves in their individual stories and outstanding work, learn more about the Because She Created Initiative and the work Netflix is doing to build the talent pipeline in the region, and celebrate their own creativity.

Nuha El Tayeb, Content Director, Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Netflix said: “Because She Created has and always will be an opportunity for us to showcase the storytelling prowess of the Arab world. Arab women have been telling incredible stories for decades, and we’re seeing more women tell stories that haven’t been told before. We want to do more to celebrate and amplify their voices, and inspire a new generation of women to fulfill their creative dreams.”





MENAFN03122023004056002392ID1107527504