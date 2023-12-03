UN lifts remaining restrictions on sale of arms to Somalia

(MENAFN) In a historic move, the United Nations Security Council unanimously voted on Friday to lift the remaining restrictions on the sale of weapons to Somalia's government and armed forces, marking the end of a prolonged arms embargo that had been in place since 1992. The embargo was initially imposed to curb the proliferation of weapons to warlords in Somalia, a nation grappling with power struggles following the collapse of Mohamed Siad Barre's government in 1991, which led to a devastating civil war and humanitarian crisis.



The 15-member Security Council, through two resolutions drafted by Britain, took the decisive step of lifting the final constraints from the 1992 arms embargo. Simultaneously, the council imposed a new arms ban on the al Qaeda-linked militant group al-Shabaab, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining stability in the region.



The first resolution explicitly stated, "for the avoidance of doubt, that there is no arms embargo on the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia." This move is a significant milestone for Somalia, signifying international confidence in the nation's ability to manage its security affairs. However, the United Nations expressed concerns about the effectiveness of Somali ammunition storage facilities, urging the global community to aid in the construction and refurbishment of weapons depots.



Somalia's United Nations envoy, Abukar Dahir Osman, welcomed the decision, emphasizing its positive impact on national security. Osman remarked, "The lifting of the arms embargo enables us to confront security threats. It also allows us to bolster the capacity of the Somali security forces by accessing lethal arms and equipment to adequately safeguard our citizens and our nation."



This development did not happen overnight; the Security Council had been gradually easing arms restrictions on Somalia's security forces since 2013, responding to requests from the Somali government to enhance its ability to counter domestic threats. The latest decision marks the culmination of a diplomatic effort to empower Somalia while maintaining vigilance against potential threats posed by extremist groups.



While the lifting of the arms embargo is a significant step forward for Somalia, it comes with a call for international support in addressing infrastructure challenges. The concerns raised by the United Nations about the state of Somali ammunition storage facilities underscore the need for collaborative efforts to ensure that the nation can responsibly handle its enhanced access to lethal weaponry.



In conclusion, the United Nation's decision to lift the long-standing arms embargo on Somalia reflects a positive stride towards the nation's self-reliance in managing its security affairs.



However, the international community's continued support remains crucial to address existing challenges and ensure a stable and secure future for Somalia.





MENAFN03122023000045015687ID1107527478