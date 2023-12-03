Israel receives bunker-buster bombs from US

(MENAFN) In a recent report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), it has been revealed that the United States has been providing Israel with BLU-109 bunker-buster bombs since October 7. The article, citing anonymous officials, underscores the apparent contradiction between President Joe Biden's administration's calls for restraint in Israel's military operations in Gaza and the discreet arms deliveries to the nation in the Middle East.



This revelation follows a similar report by Bloomberg last month, alleging that the United States had tapped into its stocks in both domestic and European locations to bolster Israel's arsenal. Strikingly, these supposed weapons shipments had not been publicly disclosed by the United States government.



According to the WSJ article published on Friday, since the outbreak of hostilities sparked by Hamas' incursion in early October, the United States has dispatched around 15,000 bombs to Israel, including 100 of the formidable 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs. These specialized munitions are designed to penetrate concrete shelters and were utilized by the United States military in conflicts such as the Gulf and Afghan wars.



The report suggests that Israel's demand for these bunker-buster bombs is likely driven by the need to destroy Hamas' extensive network of underground tunnels, believed to be strategically constructed beneath apartment blocks and civilian infrastructure.



The WSJ quotes an unnamed United States official confirming that a United States-supplied large-payload bomb was utilized by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a strike on an apartment block in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp. This strike is reported to have resulted in over 100 casualties, with Israeli military officials claiming the elimination of a senior Hamas military commander in the process.



This revelation raises questions about the transparency of United States arms support to Israel and the potential implications of such assistance amid ongoing conflicts in the region. The article delves into the complexities of the situation, exploring the reasons behind the United States decision to supply bunker-buster bombs, the impact on the conflict dynamics, and the international response to these covert arms transfers.







